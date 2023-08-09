Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Director Sells $448,500.00 in Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $448,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $149.24 on Wednesday. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $152.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.85.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $1.53. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.33.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

