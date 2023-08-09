Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,473,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,054,000 after purchasing an additional 350,204 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth $35,488,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $23,752,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $23,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:MTH opened at $149.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.64. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $152.55.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $1.53. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $72,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $72,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $448,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,831 shares of company stock valued at $721,841 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Featured Articles

