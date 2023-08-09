Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,470.14.

MTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mettler-Toledo International

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $628,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total transaction of $1,901,753.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $530,202.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $4,731,561. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 17,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 9,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,255.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,307.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,419.83. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.