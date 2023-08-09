Michael A. Coke Sells 10,000 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Stock

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) President Michael A. Coke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 395,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,600,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Shares of TRNO opened at $59.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.49. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terreno Realty

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 138,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,938,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,293,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

