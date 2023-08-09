Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,241 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $1,576,668.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,913,388.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, August 4th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $1,648,282.41.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total transaction of $1,409,623.05.

On Monday, July 31st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total transaction of $1,493,928.48.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.38, for a total transaction of $1,568,921.58.

On Monday, July 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.76, for a total value of $1,489,643.16.

On Friday, July 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.20, for a total value of $1,501,510.20.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total transaction of $1,437,889.68.

On Monday, July 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $1,417,122.36.

On Friday, July 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total transaction of $1,403,359.89.

On Monday, July 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.46, for a total value of $1,380,037.86.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $196.13 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $300.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of -103.77 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Atlassian from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Atlassian by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after buying an additional 46,418 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter worth approximately $6,015,000. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

