Michael G. Goss Sells 7,919 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $77.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.07. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 14.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

