Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s 9th Largest Position

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.7% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,566,000. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 62,948 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,148,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 555.0% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,773 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 297,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $85,630,000 after acquiring an additional 43,969 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in Microsoft by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 119,788 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $34,099,000 after purchasing an additional 60,354 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,331 shares of company stock worth $20,450,828. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.76.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.2 %

Microsoft stock opened at $326.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $337.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

