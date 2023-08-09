Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s 6th Largest Position

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,795 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.0% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $2,566,000. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 62,948 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,148,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 555.0% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Microsoft by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 297,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $85,630,000 after purchasing an additional 43,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in Microsoft by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 119,788 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,099,000 after purchasing an additional 60,354 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.76.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $326.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,015.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,481,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total value of $1,584,350.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,328 shares in the company, valued at $28,305,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total value of $1,588,015.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,481,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,828. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

