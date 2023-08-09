Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s 6th Largest Position

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,795 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.0% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after buying an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,638,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,218,570 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,649,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.76.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $326.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total value of $1,588,015.74. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,481,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,015.74. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,328 shares in the company, valued at $29,481,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,828. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.