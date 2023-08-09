Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Trimmed by Invst LLC

Invst LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,802 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,828. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $326.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $337.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.28. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

