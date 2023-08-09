Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,433 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.4% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Microsoft by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,638,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652,150 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,218,570 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,649,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,774 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.76.

Microsoft stock opened at $326.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $337.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,828 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

