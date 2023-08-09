Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by New Millennium Group LLC

New Millennium Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,663 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 12.1% of New Millennium Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 1,645 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Down 1.2 %

MSFT opened at $326.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $337.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.28. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSFT

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,015.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,481,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,015.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,328 shares in the company, valued at $29,481,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,828 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.