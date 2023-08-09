Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,203 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.4% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total transaction of $1,584,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,305,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total value of $1,584,350.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,305,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,828. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $326.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $337.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

