Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,203 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.4% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co increased its position in Microsoft by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 1,645 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 28th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total value of $1,588,015.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,481,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total value of $1,588,015.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,481,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total value of $1,584,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,305,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,828 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.2 %

MSFT opened at $326.05 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $337.00 and a 200-day moving average of $299.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

