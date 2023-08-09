Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,305 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.2% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $2,566,000. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 62,948 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,148,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 555.0% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,773 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 17.4% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 297,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $85,630,000 after acquiring an additional 43,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in Microsoft by 101.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 119,788 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $34,099,000 after purchasing an additional 60,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.76.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,828. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $326.05 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $366.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

