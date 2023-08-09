Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Reduced by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,620 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.6% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $72,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optas LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $202,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,299 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,015.74. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,481,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,331 shares of company stock worth $20,450,828 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Argus increased their target price on Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.76.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $326.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.28. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

