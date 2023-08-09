Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Reduced by Sturgeon Ventures LLP

Sturgeon Ventures LLP lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,236 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 9.8% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 1,645 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,828 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $326.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.28. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.