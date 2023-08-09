Mike Powell Acquires 22 Shares of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) insider Mike Powell acquired 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,312 ($16.77) per share, for a total transaction of £288.64 ($368.87).

Mondi Stock Down 1.3 %

MNDI opened at GBX 1,295.50 ($16.56) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,264.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,325.49. Mondi plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,173.59 ($15.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,719 ($21.97). The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13. The stock has a market cap of £6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 619.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Mondi Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of €0.23 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is 2,966.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNDI. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.09) price objective on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mondi to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,606 ($20.52) to GBX 1,355 ($17.32) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Personal Care Components, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty kraft and sack kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

