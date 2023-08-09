Miles Ingrey-Counter Buys 19 Shares of Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON) Stock

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) insider Miles Ingrey-Counter acquired 19 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 798 ($10.20) per share, with a total value of £151.62 ($193.76).

Avon Protection Price Performance

AVON stock opened at GBX 780 ($9.97) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £236.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 852.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 910.76. Avon Protection plc has a 1 year low of GBX 732 ($9.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,250 ($15.97).

Get Avon Protection alerts:

Avon Protection Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. Avon Protection’s payout ratio is presently 185,000.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AVON. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,130 ($14.44) target price on shares of Avon Protection in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.89) price objective on shares of Avon Protection in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVON

Avon Protection Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Protection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Protection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.