Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $7,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 122.1% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 122,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 67,372 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 72.3% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 9.7 %

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $53.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.73. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $38.94 and a 52 week high of $83.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.62.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $1.15. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 516.43%. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at $25,133,019.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.