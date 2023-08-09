Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 3,420 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $405,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. McGinn Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 36.0% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $268.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.60 and its 200 day moving average is $226.66. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.