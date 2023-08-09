Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $6.94 Million Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 69.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,777 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $6,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $9,625,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 46,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on K. Barclays raised their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Kellogg Stock Performance

K opened at $63.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.28. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $63.40 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.41.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.40%.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $6,541,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,831,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,550,523.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,449,000. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

