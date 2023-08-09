Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $7.21 Million Stock Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $7,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 298.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 365,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 274,053 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Doximity in the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

DOCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Doximity from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $159,333.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $164,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,619.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,333.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,214 shares of company stock worth $765,301. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.48. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $41.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.26, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Doximity had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $110.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

