Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 7,429 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 940.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 428.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE stock opened at $60.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $65.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

