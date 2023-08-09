Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,836 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,136,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $928,148,000 after purchasing an additional 493,604 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,464,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $885,059,000 after acquiring an additional 260,312 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,883,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,843,000 after acquiring an additional 234,077 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,583,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,366,000 after acquiring an additional 282,999 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE D opened at $49.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.32 and a one year high of $86.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.17.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.30.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

