Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 2,446 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,912 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $7,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,961,849,000 after acquiring an additional 46,384 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,669,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,160,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,644,000 after buying an additional 346,272 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,185,000 after acquiring an additional 68,833 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.26.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total transaction of $436,183.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,729,604.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total value of $436,183.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,604.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total transaction of $5,605,538.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,801 shares in the company, valued at $32,974,270.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,620 shares of company stock valued at $18,719,447. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HUBS opened at $484.41 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $581.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

