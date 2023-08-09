Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 825,775 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 643,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 825,775 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $7,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PMT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 158.9% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 53,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 32,549 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 14,379 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 30,302 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 13,332 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $156,517.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 13,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $156,517.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 6,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $88,693.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,236.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PMT. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. B. Riley decreased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average is $12.86.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

