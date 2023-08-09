Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 832 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waters were worth $6,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,076,263,000 after buying an additional 30,274 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $409,265,000 after purchasing an additional 21,706 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Waters by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $260,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Waters by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,950,000 after purchasing an additional 414,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,165,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,065.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.60.

Waters Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:WAT opened at $296.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $248.18 and a 1-year high of $353.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.69 and a 200 day moving average of $293.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. Waters had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 124.03%. The firm had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.51 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

