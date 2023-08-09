Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc (LON:MINI) Insider Acquires £1,680 in Stock

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc (LON:MINI – Get Free Report) insider Peter Dicks purchased 168,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £1,680 ($2,146.96).

Peter Dicks also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Miton UK MicroCap Trust alerts:

On Friday, August 4th, Peter Dicks purchased 31,778 shares of Miton UK MicroCap Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £317.78 ($406.11).

On Tuesday, May 30th, Peter Dicks acquired 100,000 shares of Miton UK MicroCap Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £1,000 ($1,277.96).

Miton UK MicroCap Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MINI opened at GBX 56 ($0.72) on Wednesday. Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 51 ($0.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 72 ($0.92). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 54.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 58.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.00 million and a P/E ratio of -96.55.

Miton UK MicroCap Trust Dividend Announcement

Miton UK MicroCap Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a GBX 0.15 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. Miton UK MicroCap Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.02%.

(Get Free Report)

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of micro-cap companies having market capitalizations of less than £150 million.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Miton UK MicroCap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miton UK MicroCap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.