Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) and First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB) Head to Head Survey

First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Free Report) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.1% of First Republic Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of First Republic Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Republic Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 0 0 1 1 3.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Republic Bank and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares First Republic Bank and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Republic Bank 20.45% 11.26% 0.72% Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 16.02% 5.59% 0.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Republic Bank and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Republic Bank $6.75 billion 0.01 $1.67 billion 7.48 0.04 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group $68.70 billion 1.40 $8.26 billion $0.95 8.22

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Republic Bank. First Republic Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Republic Bank beats Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Free Report)

First Republic Bank provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments. The company offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers. It also provides M&As and real estate-related services; digital-based financial services; credit cards; and trust banking and securities products and services, as well as engages in the lending, fund settlement, and foreign exchange businesses. In addition, it offers corporate, investment, and transaction banking services for large corporate and financial institutions; asset management and administration services for corporations and pension funds; loans, deposits, fund transfers, and investments services for retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, as well as corporate customers; fixed income instruments, currencies, equities, and other investment products; originates and distributes of financial products; and provides treasury services. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.