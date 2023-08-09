Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Position Reduced by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 605.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 230.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

MC opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 90.19 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.56. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $52.50.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $179.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 452.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 5,588 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $268,559.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

