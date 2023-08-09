Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Bob Farahi sold 16,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $1,097,540.22. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 192,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,997,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $68.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $85.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.95.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $123.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

