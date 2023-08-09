Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 214.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Bob Farahi sold 16,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $1,097,540.22. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 192,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,997,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $68.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $85.67.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $123.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 18.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

