MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Dwight A. Merriman Sells 6,000 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.06, for a total value of $2,490,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,207,159 shares in the company, valued at $501,043,414.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $370.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $439.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.63.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MongoDB from $270.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MongoDB from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MDB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 131.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 346.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.