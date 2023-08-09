MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Dwight A. Merriman Sells 6,000 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.06, for a total value of $2,490,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,207,159 shares in the company, valued at $501,043,414.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
MongoDB Price Performance
Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $370.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $439.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.63.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on MDB
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 131.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 346.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MongoDB
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.