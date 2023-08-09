Morgan Stanley Boosts AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Price Target to £127

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from £126 ($161.02) to £127 ($162.30) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a £130 ($166.13) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on AstraZeneca from £127 ($162.30) to £119 ($152.08) in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of £119.95 ($153.30).

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.3 %

About AstraZeneca

Shares of AZN opened at £110.30 ($140.96) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £170.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,673.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.16. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 9,499.21 ($121.40) and a 1 year high of £123.92 ($158.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.30, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of £110.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £112.60.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

