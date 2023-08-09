Morgan Stanley Boosts AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Price Target to £127

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from £126 ($161.02) to £127 ($162.30) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.14% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a £130 ($166.13) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on AstraZeneca from £127 ($162.30) to £119 ($152.08) in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of £119.95 ($153.30).
View Our Latest Research Report on AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.3 %
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AstraZeneca
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- How to evaluate dividend stocks before buying
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.