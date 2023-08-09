Morgan Stanley Cuts Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Price Target to GBX 1,387

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,404 ($17.94) to GBX 1,387 ($17.73) in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HCXLF. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,285 ($16.42) to GBX 1,245 ($15.91) in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,575 ($20.13) to GBX 1,550 ($19.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,080 ($13.80) to GBX 1,070 ($13.67) in a research note on Monday, July 17th.
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.
