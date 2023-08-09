Morgan Stanley Lowers Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Price Target to GBX 536

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 538 ($6.88) to GBX 536 ($6.85) in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SHNWF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Schroders from GBX 420 ($5.37) to GBX 430 ($5.50) in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised Schroders from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Schroders stock opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82. Schroders has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $7.17.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

