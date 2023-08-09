Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV) and Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Head to Head Analysis

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Agenus and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus -264.19% N/A -58.65% Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A N/A -352.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Agenus and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus 0 0 5 0 3.00 Mosaic ImmunoEngineering 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Agenus presently has a consensus target price of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 486.00%. Given Agenus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Agenus is more favorable than Mosaic ImmunoEngineering.

63.7% of Agenus shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Agenus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 81.0% of Mosaic ImmunoEngineering shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Agenus has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Agenus and Mosaic ImmunoEngineering’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus $98.02 million 4.45 -$220.07 million ($0.82) -1.52 Mosaic ImmunoEngineering N/A N/A -$2.38 million ($0.38) -1.58

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Agenus. Mosaic ImmunoEngineering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agenus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Agenus beats Mosaic ImmunoEngineering on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies. It develops QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant. The company also develops Balstilimab, an anti-PD-1 antagonist that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat second line cervical cancer; AGEN1181, an anti-CTLA-4 monospecific antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trial; AGEN2373, a CD137 monospecific antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial; AGEN1423, a tumor microenvironment conditioning anti-CD73/TGFß TRAP bi-functional antibody that has completed Phase 1 clinical trial; AGEN1571, an ILT2 monospecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; BMS-986442, a TIGIT bispecific antibodies; and AGEN1327, a human monoclonal antibody. In addition, it develops INCAGN1876, a GITR monospecific antibody; INCAGN2390, a TIM-3 monospecific antibody; INCAGN2385, a LAG-3 monospecific antibody; MK-4830, a monospecific antibody targeting ILT4; UGN-301, a zalifrelimab intravesical solution for the treatment of cancers of the urinary tract that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial; AGENT 797, an iNKT cells that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for solid tumors, multiple myeloma, and viral ARDS; and AGEN1884, a first-generation anti-CTLA-4 monospecific antibody. The company operates under Agenus, MiNK, Prophage, Retrocyte Display, and Stimulon trademarks. It has collaborations with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Betta Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Incyte Corporation, Merck Sharpe & Dohme, and Gilead Sciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulator platform technology for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in humans and for veterinary use. Its lead immunotherapy product candidate, MIE-101, a nanoparticle-based treatment derived from cowpea mosaic virus, which is non-infectious in humans and animals. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Novato, California.

