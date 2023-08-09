MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.58 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 35.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

MRC Global stock opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,955,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,305,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after purchasing an additional 455,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,384,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after purchasing an additional 393,266 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,857,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 729,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,263,000 after buying an additional 306,300 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRC shares. TheStreet raised shares of MRC Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

