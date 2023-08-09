Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 31.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter.

TWNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $345.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

