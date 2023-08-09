Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,702,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,110,000 after purchasing an additional 508,234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,834,000 after purchasing an additional 456,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $378,653,000 after purchasing an additional 377,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $12,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMSI. Raymond James raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $69.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.90. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.79 and a 12 month high of $85.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

