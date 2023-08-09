Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 7.2% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 137,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 75,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 628,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NSIT opened at $143.93 on Wednesday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.62 and a 200 day moving average of $134.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 2.73%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

