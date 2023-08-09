Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Appian Way Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 352.4% during the 4th quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 964,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,885,000 after purchasing an additional 751,211 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,510,000 after acquiring an additional 490,356 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after acquiring an additional 447,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth $10,544,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,464,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,067,000 after acquiring an additional 401,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPC. Bank of America raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

PPC opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $31.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average of $23.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

