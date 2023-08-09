Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,232 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,944,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,579,000 after purchasing an additional 281,621 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,250,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,671,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after acquiring an additional 197,819 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 292.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,304,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,379 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Under Armour by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,194,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,411,000 after purchasing an additional 484,400 shares during the period. 31.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $98,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 482,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,424.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average is $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.63.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 6.55%.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

