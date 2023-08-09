Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $717,000 Stock Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 26.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $2,502,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 15.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $110.96 on Wednesday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $81.59 and a 12 month high of $125.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.59. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.40.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $427.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.98 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 6.08%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JBT shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JBT

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.