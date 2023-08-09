Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $729,000 Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2,238.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

EPRT opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.57. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.39%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.69.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

