Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $769,000 Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP stock opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $54.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HP shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

