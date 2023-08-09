Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $812,000 Stock Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 308.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Beam Therapeutics

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $38,604.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.56. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $73.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.35.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.03. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 412.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $24.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.45.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

