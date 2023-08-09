Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $859,000 Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

ELF opened at $131.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.47 and a 200 day moving average of $91.36. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.87 and a 52-week high of $137.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.34, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $187.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.63 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 14.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

ELF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on e.l.f. Beauty

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $1,803,321.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,269,433.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total value of $877,027.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,601.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 17,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,803,321.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,269,433.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,653 shares of company stock valued at $19,041,425 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.