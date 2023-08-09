Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $877,000 Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter worth about $493,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth $979,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1,209.3% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 98,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 90,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $58.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.58 and its 200-day moving average is $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 0.56.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

